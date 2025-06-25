Man found in car at Sile Bay with fatal gunshot wounds | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is investigating the death of 36-year-old Jarmarie Richardson of Pond Ground, who was found in a car in the Sile Bay area on Tuesday, June 24.

Richardson was unresponsive with what appeared to be gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the site. The police have started a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Commissioner of Police, Robert Clark and members of the RAPF are extending sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Richardson. The RAPF is urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Department or submit a tip anonymously to Secure AXA.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-found-in-car-at-sile-bay-with-fatal-gunshot-wounds-2