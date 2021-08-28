Man found lifeless in waters of Great Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

GREAT BAY—An elderly man of Indian descent was found floating unconscious in the waters of Great Bay early Friday morning. Early swimmers and passers-by pulled the man ashore.

At around 5:00 am, the Dispatch Center of the St. Maarten police force received a report that a body was seen near the Walter Plantz pier in Philipsburg. Several patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, it appeared that bystanders had pulled the victim out of Great Bay and were in the process of performing CPR, police said.

After further inspection by ambulance personnel, it was determined that the victim

with the initials M.P. no longer had a pulse and was presumed to have passed away.

Based on a preliminary investigation by detectives and the police doctor it was concluded that the victim had drowned and that there was no foul play involved.

The St. Maarten Police expressed their condolences to the families of the

deceased.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-found-lifeless-in-waters-of-great-bay