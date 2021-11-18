Man gets 15 years for manslaughter | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the manslaughter in Dutch Quarter on October 12, 2019. (File photo)

PHILIPSBURG–The Court of Appeals, on Wednesday, November 16, sentenced Reyes Ignacio Laureano Vicente to fifteen years in prison for manslaughter.

The Appeals Court found it legally and convincingly proven that he had participated in the crime, which occurred near Marina Bar in Dutch Quarter on October 12, 2019, around 12:55am. Victim C.W., also known as “Nicio”, was shot in the head during the incident.

Police found the victim next to a car. He was bleeding from gunshot wounds and not showing any signs of life. He had been shot at close range and was declared dead at the scene.

The Court of First Instance had sentenced Laureano Vicente to 18 years’ imprisonment for murder. However, the Court of Appeals changed the conviction to manslaughter and adjusted the sentence accordingly.

There is still no clear motive for this crime, which was committed in plain view of the public, the Prosecutor’s Office said. A crowd of onlookers had gathered around the scene commenting on the incident and many persons in the crowd claimed to have known the victim, the police said at the time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-gets-15-years-for-manslaughter