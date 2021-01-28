Man held for drugs at Fort Bay harbour | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba police station

SABA–N.A.M.P. (29) was arrested at Fort Bay harbour in Saba on Tuesday, January 26, as he was suspected of complicity in a violation of the Opium Act BES.

He was released after being questioned about this alleged drug crime, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said in a terse statement on Wednesday. No further details about this case were disclosed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-held-for-drugs-at-fort-bay-harbour