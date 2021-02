Police station in The Bottom

SABA–A.L.E. (73) was arrested in Saba on Thursday, February 18, for threatening another person. He had threatened a man on Wednesday, February 17, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said.

The suspect was released after questioning, the police said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-held-in-saba-for-making-threat