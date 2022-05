MARIGOT–A 20-year-old man sustained a skull fracture during an accident in Grand Case Saturday night when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed, the Gendarmerie reported Sunday.

The victim had not been wearing a helmet. His condition was described as critical. He was due to be evacuated off-island Sunday morning for specialist treatment.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-in-critical-condition-after-scooter-accident