Man is killed by bee stings | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Two men were attacked by a swarm of angry bees on Wednesday morning in Curaçao. According to unconfirmed reports, they were clearing a site at Kaya Seru Machu in Fuik but accidentally disturbed a nest.

One of them was later found motionless along the road. He proved unresponsive and had died from the effects of the bee stings. The other managed to reach a nearby house for shelter.

Police were alerted and rushed to the scene, after which an ambulance was also called. Paramedics provided first-aid to the surviving man, who was then transported in critical condition to Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) for further treatment.

To dispel the swarm, a beekeeper was called in. He lit a fire so that the smoke could be used to calm and repel the insects.

Authorities had not yet released an official statement about the incident. The deceased victim's identity was still unknown.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-is-killed-by-bee-stings