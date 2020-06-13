Man knocks off 3 lottery booths in robbery spree | THE DAILY HERALD

Gendarmes at the Bellevue/Cole Bay border crossing around 8:45pm Friday.

ST. PETERS/COLE BAY–Two lottery booths on L.B. Scott Road and one on Union Road were robbed in quick succession by a lone gunman shortly before 8:00pm Friday.

According to information reaching The Daily Herald, a man dressed in black and brandishing a firearm committed all three robberies early Friday evening.

He started his criminal spree at a lottery booth on L.B. Scott Road. He held the booth worker at gunpoint and threatened violence if his demands were not met.

After robbing the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene on a scooter.

The robber then repeated this act at another lottery booth on L.B. Scott Road, followed by one on Union Road. He fled towards the French side after committing the Cole Bay robbery.

Police spokesperson Inspector Ethelwoldus “Joe” Josepha confirmed the robberies but declined to disclose details surrounding the incidents because the investigation is still in its early stages.

A heavy police presence was patrolling the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas between 8:00 and 9:00pm, presumably searching the area for the suspect. Four gendarmerie officers were also manning the Bellevue/Cole Bay border around that time.

As of 9:20pm Friday, the suspect has not been arrested.

Police request anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect’s whereabouts to contact police at tel. 1-721-542-2222.

