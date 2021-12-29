Man loses life, two critical in fatal crash early Tuesday | THE DAILY HERALD

Ambulance personnel with one of the occupants of the vehicle.

CUL DE SAC–A man A.F.D. lost his life and two persons were left in critical condition when the vehicle D. was driving struck a guardrail and slammed head-on into a lottery office near the entrance of Meadowlands on L.B. Scot Road around 1:30am Tuesday.

Police said in a press statement that preliminary investigation shows that the man, who was heading in the direction of St. Peters, was travelling at such a high speed that he lost control of the vehicle resulting in the fatal crash.

Several police patrols and paramedics were deployed to the crash scene after the Central Dispatch received numerous calls about the incident in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The three occupants of the vehicle were trapped in the vehicle when police arrived on the scene and the patrol together with Ambulance personnel were able to remove the passenger from the rear of the vehicle. The other passenger and the driver were later extricated from the car by the Fire Department. The two passengers are in critical condition at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). “The driver, however, showed no sign of life as he had succumbed to his severe injuries,” police said in their statement.

Firefighters trying to extract occupants of the wrecked vehicle after the accident.

The Police Force expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and issued a warning to drivers about their behaviour in traffic since serious accidents keep happening. Police said the severity of the damages caused may and have resulted in the death of persons using the public roadways.

Police said speeding is the second most common cause of road accidents. “Since cars, motorcycles and truck accidents that involve speeding typically occur at high speeds, it is also a major cause of serious or fatal road injuries,” Police Spokesperson E. Josepha said in the release. “Driving above the speed limit is a common practice for many motorists. In addition, illegal behaviour vastly increases the risk of losing control of a vehicle and causing an accident. Even a small increase in speed can result in a much higher risk of being involved in a collision or other type of accident. As such, it is essential for motorists to be aware of the speed at which they are traveling and stay within the legal limits.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-loses-life-two-critical-in-fatal-crash-early-tuesday