Man on 2-wheeler dies after hitting barricade | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Gendarmerie confirmed a 48-year-old man on a two-wheeled vehicle died after colliding with a car wreck on the RN7 in French Quarter on Saturday evening, according to the preliminary information.

The fatal accident is under investigation by the Gendarmerie to determine the exact circumstances in which it occurred, as well as determining whether alcohol or drug use contributed to the accident.

President Daniel Gibbs issued a statement expressing his condolences late Saturday night.

“I was very saddened to learn that a two-wheeler accident has once again taken the life of one of our inhabitants and left St. Martin in mourning, leaving a family in sadness and dismay, a family to whom all my thoughts turn tonight. The Gendarmerie investigation will shed light on the circumstances of the tragedy and determine who was responsible.

“I have asked the Préfète and Commandant of the Gendarmerie to intervene as quickly as possible to secure the main roads, management of public order and the clearing of access roads in such circumstances, which remain the responsibility of the State.

“I have been assured that car wrecks posing a danger would be picked up as early as Sunday morning (in particular the one located on Rue de Low Town) and I thank them for this. The Collectivité is, of course, still present to accompany these operations if necessary.

“In these circumstances, I invite everyone to be extremely careful on the road and I call on those who placed these wrecks across the road to take their share of responsibility by ensuring that traffic lanes are kept clear.

“On behalf of the elected representatives of the Territorial Council and on my own behalf, I would like to convey our comfort and sympathy to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We extend to them our heartfelt condolences and the assurance of our sincere support.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93492-man-on-2-wheeler-dies-after-hitting-barricade