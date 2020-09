After feeling sick while driving on Zagersgut Road and pulling over by Tiremaxx, a man suddenly passed away in his vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

He was still sitting in the driver’s seat. Police say there was no evidence of foul play and the death is being treated as natural. (photo by John Halley)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-passes-away-in-car-2