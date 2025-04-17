Man seen in video of shocking assault on a woman arrested | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–A man who was seen in a video assaulting a woman in a shocking domestic violence incident that took place Wednesday, has been arrested by Gendarmes. The arrest on Wednesday was confirmed by Lieutenant Colonel Hugues Loyez, Commandant of the Gendarmerie.

The 49 second video filmed with a stationary mobile phone that subsequently went viral caused outrage in the community. The man is seen slapping the woman several times in the face, throttling her around the neck and dragging her across the floor. The incident is believed to have taken place on the French side.

The relationship between the man and the victim was not clear, and not known if the woman suffered any serious injury.

National Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP), Lyndon Lewis, one of the first elected officials to speak out, strongly condemned the disturbing video.

“I am horrified and deeply disturbed by this act of violence towards a woman. I am a father of three daughters. Such brutality has no place in our society, especially against women. We must come together to protect our women and ensure our communities are safe for everyone,” he said on Wednesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-seen-in-video-of-shocking-assault-on-a-woman-arrested