Man shot by police in St. Peters dies; Landsrecherche takes over investigation | THE DAILY HERALD

The man shot by police died at the scene.

ST. PETERS–A man who was walking along St. Peters Road on Friday night has died after being shot by police in what authorities confirmed that same night was a police-involved shooting now under formal investigation. On Saturday, the Prosecutor announced that the investigation had been handed over to the National Detectives (Landsrecherche).

The Prosecutor stated: “As previously reported by the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM), officers responded at approximately 9:00 p.m. to multiple reports of a man walking along the road while carrying a firearm. Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who was in possession of a weapon. During the interaction that followed, shots were fired by police. The suspect was struck and later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

The deceased has been identified by family and friends as Rudy "Rock" Benjamin, a resident of St. Peters and a father of two sons.

Detectives, forensic investigators, and representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of St. Maarten responded to the location immediately after the shooting and initiated an investigation into the circumstances.

In a subsequent statement, KPSM confirmed that both its management team and the officers involved are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Authorities emphasized that all required legal protocols are being followed to ensure an independent, thorough, and objective review of what was described as a regrettable incident.

KPSM extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during what it acknowledged is a deeply difficult time for the community.

News of Rock’s death has sent shockwaves through St. Peters, where he was widely known. In his younger years, he gained recognition as a talented breakdancer and remained a familiar figure in the neighborhood for decades. As word spread, social media platforms were inundated with tributes, expressions of disbelief, and hundreds of condolence messages.

“Always remembered as a friendly face from my childhood memories,” one person wrote. Another said, “Rudy was a good guy. In all my 30 years living here, I never saw him in trouble.” Others described him as kind, approachable, and a longstanding member of the community.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated it is aware of the public reaction and concerns expressed in the community following the incident. “The loss of life in any circumstance has a profound impact — on families, on officers involved, and on the wider community.”

In St. Maarten, any incident involving the use of a police firearm is automatically subject to an investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office stated. “The National Detectives are responsible for establishing the facts, gathering forensic evidence, hearing witnesses, and reviewing all available material. The Prosecutor supervises this process to ensure that the investigation is objective, transparent, and in accordance with the law.”

At this stage, the investigation remains ongoing and no further details can be shared at this time. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested that the community allow the investigative process to take its course.

