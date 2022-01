COLE BAY — A man was found dead in an appartment on Zozo Moran Drive, behind Kentucky Fried Chicken, in Cole Bay this morning.

According to police spokesperson Joe Josepha, the victim was found with gunshot wounds.

Police Force St. Maarten is currently investigating the incident and will provide further information at a later time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-shot-dead-in-cole-bay