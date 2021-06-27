Man shot in leg after incident in Mullet Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the shooting.

MULLET BAY–An incident that occurred in the vicinity of Mullet Bay Beach on Sunday resulted in a man being shot and another reportedly being beaten up.

Police spokesperson E. Josepha said last night that the details of the incident were unclear, but what he knows is that an incident occurred leading to a man being shot in his leg by unknown suspects.

The police had already cordoned off the area when The Daily Herald arrived on the scene. A bus with the licence plate B180 was behind the police tape with its front door open. Its involvement could not be ascertained.

This newspaper understands that in addition to the shooting victim, a second person was injured, as he had been beaten. The ambulance had already left the scene with the injured persons

