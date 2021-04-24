Man shot in Sandy Ground | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The Gendarmerie is investigating the shooting of a man in Sandy Ground on Saturday. The incident occurred at around midday.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the garden of his home, and was taken to hospital in serious condition after being hit with “several” bullets, the Gendarmerie said. The Gendarmerie and emergency services were on the scene.

No arrests had been made by late afternoon. The investigation will determine the reasons for the shooting and if one or more perpetrators were involved.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-shot-in-sandy-ground