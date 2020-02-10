Man shot trying to prevent tourists from being robbed | THE DAILY HERALD

MAHO–The detectives of police’s Special Robbery Unit are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Maho around 3:10am Saturday, February 8, where a man V.M.S.S. was shot in leg trying to stop a tourist couple from being robbed.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Ambulance Department were dispatched to Maho early Saturday because of reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found S. bleeding from several gunshot wounds to his leg.

S. told officers that he was sitting in a Maho bar when a man entered the establishment brandishing a firearm. The gunman proceeded to threaten a tourist couple, demanding that they hand over their belongings to him. The man successfully robbed the couple, said police in a press release on Monday afternoon.

S. tried to intervene and prevent the tourist couple from being robbed. For his efforts, the suspect shot him in the leg several times.

After the robbery and the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in the direction of Mullet Bay, said police.

Ambulance personnel treated S. at the scene, before rushing him to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). His wounds were not life threatening, said police.

Police said the Special Robbery Unit is investigating the armed robbery and requests persons who have information to contact police via tel. 1-721-542-2222 ext. 204/205 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Persons can also visit police’s website at

www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via the Facebook page, “Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-shot-trying-to-prevent-tourists-from-being-robbed