Man stabbed in French Quarter | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–A man was stabbed with a knife in French Quarter on Monday evening following an argument with another individual.

Capitaine Arnaud Gerard of the Gendarmerie confirmed that the incident took place outside the pharmacy on the main RN7 around 6:30pm.

“The victim was stabbed in the eye. It’s a serious injury, but his life is not in danger,” Gerard said. “We don’t know yet who did it, if it was another man or woman, or the reason for the attack.”

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

