Man wounded during brawl at private party after 11:00pm | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Cocktail bar and restaurant We Lounge at Maho Village organised a private party after the decreed closing time of 11:00pm. This became known to the police after a report came in that one of the guests was hit on the head with a bottle.

Around 1:50am Sunday police were notified about an alleged assault at a bar. On arrival at the location, it became apparent that the main entrance to the premises was closed although a party was still ongoing in the establishment.

Investigation by the police revealed that We Lounge had organised a private party in violation of the ministerial decree aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

In the course of the party, a brawl ensued during which the victim A.P. sustained a laceration to the head. He was allegedly assaulted with a bottle.

The suspect O.N. responsible for the assault was still at the location. He was later detained by the patrol and taken to the police station where he remains pending further investigation.

In recent days, police and other government entities have discovered several businesses that close their doors at 11:00pm, but continue to hold private parties after the decreed closing. These types of behavior will no longer be tolerated by law enforcement, the police said. “Personnel representing TEATT [Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication – Ed.] and police are working together to combat this practice.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/man-wounded-during-brawl-at-private-party-after-11-00pm