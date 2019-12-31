Many jets flying into Anguilla for holidays | THE DAILY HERALD

Private jets at Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla.

ANGUILLA–Lloyd’s Aviation Services, the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) company managing private jet landings in Anguilla, has reported the large number of jets using Clayton J. Lloyd Airport during the Christmas and New Year holidays. More than 100 jets arrived here between December 23 and 25 with 52 on December 23, 30 on December 24 and 21 on Christmas Day. December 26 was the busiest day of all, with 68 jets arriving. Since then there have been 55, 40, 10 and 40 on December 30.

On Monday, December 30, there are 36 jets of all sizes parked at Clayton J. Lloyd Airport with the majority booked to fly out on January 2. In previous years some of the aircraft in Anguilla were parked while the occupants flew on to St. Barths, but this year all the occupants are staying in Anguilla at the various upmarket villas and hotels on the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93652-many-jets-flying-into-anguilla-for-holidays