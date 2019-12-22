Many Venezuelan refugees victims of human trafficking | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE–Almost 60 per cent of Venezuelans who flee to Colombia are confronted with a situation that indicates human trafficking, recent research by the Netherlands Red Cross showed.

Twenty per cent of the 379 Venezuelans who took part in the Red Cross questionnaire said they were forced to work without receiving pay. Almost 30 per cent indicated they were unable to decide for themselves whether to cease the work they were doing.

Thirteen per cent of those who participated in the questionnaire said they had to hand over their passport or identity document. According to the Red Cross, these are signs of human trafficking. Other signs include threats at work, having to perform a completely different task at work than was promised beforehand, not receiving any pay, having to sleep at the workplace and working under very bad circumstances.

Some 1.4 million Venezuelans have sought refuge in Colombia. They often fled without money, or a residency or work permit. Their vulnerable position makes them an easy prey for human traffickers, who often approach the refugees offering them a job.

There are countless stories of Venezuelans who have to work extremely long hours, sometimes up to 24 hours, without sufficient breaks, water or food. Sometimes they are forced to sleep at their workplace because they are not allowed to leave.

Human trafficking is a form of exploitation in combination with threats, violence or abuse of power. The most well-known form of exploitation takes place in the sex industry, but forced labour or forced crime are also forms of human trafficking.

The Red Cross stated in a press release that not everyone recognised the signs of human trafficking and that is why it is important to inform people about this crime, especially Venezuelan refugees. “If people know what human trafficking is and they know how to recognise it, they will be a harder prey to human traffickers.”

The Red Cross gives the victims of human trafficking in Colombia psychosocial assistance, temporary housing, clothes and toiletries. The victims receive assistance to start a new life by helping them to find a new job and to finance education.

Three deejay teams of Dutch national radio station 3FM, participating in this year’s Serious Request collection drive, are raising funds in the week of December 18 to 24 by walking from the southern part in the Netherlands, Zeeland, to the most northern part, Groningen. The teams are making live radio 24 hours a day with one goal: to collect funds for the Red Cross, so it can assist victims of human trafficking.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93491-many-venezuelan-refugees-victims-of-human-trafficking