Marcel Gumbs resigns from Trust Fund Steering Committee per June 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

Marcel Gumbs, representing the government of St. Maarten on the Trust Fund Steering Committee (right) with, from left: Former Dutch State Secretary Frans Weekers (representing the government of the Netherlands) and World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean Countries Lilia Burunciuc (representing the World Bank). (File photo)

~ Replacement not yet finalised ~

PHILIPSBURG–Former Prime Minister Marcel Gumbs has resigned as the St. Maarten Representative of the Trust Fund Steering Committee.

His resignation went into effect as of June 1, 2023. Gumbs tendered his resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs dated April 2, 2023. Jacobs told The Daily Herald on Monday that the replacement for Gumbs has not yet been finalised.

Gumbs was appointed to the Steering Committee by Ministerial Decree, dated June 8, 2018, and as of May 1, 2018, he was appointed by former Prime Minister Leona Marlin, as representative of St. Maarten in the Steering Committee of the Trust Fund.

In his resignation letter, Gumbs said, the Steering Committee was meant to guide the projects and funding managed by the World Bank for the recovery of the country after Hurricane Irma.

“It has been a distinct honour and privilege for me to have once again served my country in such a critical and significant role as the island began its reconstruction and recovery following the devastation of Irma,” Gumbs said in his resignation letter. “As a citizen of this beautiful country, I look forward to seeing all the different projects completed and especially to the establishment of the Disaster Reserve Fund. As envisioned by the Steering Committee during my tenure, this fund will be financed by the re-flows from the Airport project and will outlive the Trust Fund in providing monies in case of future disasters. Together with my colleagues on the Steering Committee, the [National Recovery Program Bureau – Ed.] NRPB and the government of St. Maarten, it has been a humbling and learning experience for me to oversee the allocation of the monies within the Trust Fund. Now that the critical phase of allocating funds to the various projects has been completed, I believe it is an appropriate time for me to step down from the Steering Committee,” Gumbs said in his letter. “Thus, I hereby tender my resignation from the Steering Committee, effective 1 June, 2023. I will complete all pending appointments and assignments, as well as any handover I am asked to conduct for my replacement,” he added.

In her response letter to Gumbs, dated April 13, 2023, Jacobs said while it was regrettable to learn of Gumbs’ decision, his reason and timing after the phases completed during his tenure are understandable. “We express our appreciation for the contributions you have made as Steering Committee member for St. Maarten on different occasions in various World Bank/Trust Fund projects abroad. Your hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been a valuable asset to our country,” Jacobs said in her letter to Gumbs. “We wish you all the best in your future endeavors and we look forward to a smooth transition of your portfolio.”

