Marcellina Loblack certified as new ILO Labour Mediator | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Marcellina Loblack has successfully completed her training in the International Labour Organization (ILO) programme in Conciliation and Mediation of Labour Disputes and has achieved certification by the ILO in Labour Mediation.

Prior to this, Loblack participated in two ILO related trainings in the area of Labour Mediation namely “Negotiation Skills for the world of work” and “Building effective labour dispute prevention and resolution systems” at the ILO Training Center in Turin, Italy, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The Labour Mediator is an official at the Policy Department of Labour within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour. Loblack is, however, independent in performing her duties and reports directly to the Minister,” said the release.

“Based on Loblack’s training with the globally recognized international standards as set forth by the ILO, mechanisms have already been applied to further enhance the functioning of the Office of the Mediator which supports government in its efforts to improve the labour relations between employers and workers and to further promote industrial peace to ensure economic stability and growth,” said the release.

The Minister of Public Health Social Development & Labour, Pamela Gordon-Carty said she recognizes the importance of mediation in the area of collective labour disputes. The Minister congratulates Loblack on her achievement and wishes the office of the mediator much success in the future endeavours to promote and ensure labour peace.

