Margareth Abraham honoured with mural | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Each year, May 2 brings bittersweet memories to those who were close to the events on the fateful day that Margareth Abraham boarded what would be her last flight. This remains an impacting event for the Antillean aviation industry and even after more than five decades later, it still causes great sadness to her loved ones and all who knew her.

Abraham was one of the flight attendants on ALM’s flight 980 departing from New York’s JFK International Airport to St. Maarten, on May 2, 1970. She secured the safety of many passengers when the aircraft ditched near the coast of St. Croix.

Margareth put their lives first and unfortunately lost her own. The 24-year-old was honoured by naming the plaza at Hato airport “Plasa Margareth Abraham”.

“There is so much to this story that we wish to preserve and ensure it keeps being told for generations to come. It is not permissible for her selfless act to ever be forgotten. We believe this transcends just a tragic event,” said Jonny Andersen, chief executive officer (CEO) of Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP).

Therefore, during a special ceremony commemorating the 54th anniversary of her tragic passing, CAP proudly unveiled a mural depicting Abraham. Prominently situated on the terminal façade outside the Arrival Hall of Curaçao’s airport CUR and painted by local artist Bagira, it portrays Margareth’s likeness based on one of her favourite pictures.

In addition, the mural incorporates a QR code located on the right side, which directs viewers to CUR’s dedicated webpage to learn more about her remarkable story: https://curacao-airport.com/history-margareth-abraham/.

The line-up of speakers at the ceremony included Jeffrey Abraham, representing the family as the youngest son of Margareth’s late twin brother Carol and Tobias “Tito” Cordeiro, the sole surviving steward from the flight. Robby Schouten, Margareth’s fiancé who resides abroad, sent a heartfelt video message which was played. United States (US) Consul General Margy Bond, Minister of Economic Development MEO Ruisandro Cijntje

and Minister of Traffic, Transport and Spatial Planning VVRP Charles Cooper also said a few words.

The mural was unveiled by Andersen together with Wilhelmus Ignacio, managing director of Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and Cijntje. CAP presented a mini painting of the mural to Jeffrey as representative of Margareth’s family. This gesture ensures that they have a replica to cherish in their homes.

A plaque of gratitude sent to Margareth’s family by then US President Richard Nixon, has been temporarily relocated to the Arrival Hall, as CAP makes adaptations to provide it with a prominent, permanent, new spot within the terminal. It was adorned with flowers and all attendees had the opportunity to read its inscription.

Andersen concluded the event with a surprise announcement, revealing that the creation of Abraham’s documentary, directed by local storyteller and director Selwyn de Wind, had already begun. This carefully planned initiative, aimed at immortalising her legacy, seeks to ensure that this remarkable story lives on for generations to come.

The premiere is scheduled for May 2, 2025, which will mark the 55th anniversary of her tragic passing, at The Movies Otrobanda. Furthermore, Andersen expressed heartfelt thanks to Ignacio for his invaluable support as one of the partners of this documentary. Without hesitation, he readily embraced the opportunity when approached about his involvement.

With initiatives such as this mural, the documentary and the placement of her plaque in a prominent location within the airport terminal, Margareth Abraham’s legacy will continue to inspire and resonate for years to come, stated a release.

