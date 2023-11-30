Maria Eduardo brings two awards home to St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

Maria Eduardo at the Women of Hearts Awards gala in London.

PHILIPSBURG–From Brand Ambassador to double award recipient at the Women of Hearts Awards (WOHA), Maria Eduardo is thankful for the recognition received. As president of Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club she aims to further inspire women and girls.

Eduardo earned the title of Face of Women of Heart Awards International Brand Ambassador 2022-2023 while securing the second-place position in the Face of WOHA event.

This year, she received two prestigious awards: the Woman of Hearts, Ace of Diamonds award and the Women Who Support Women in Authenticity and with Love award.

Eduardo’s dedication to promoting the mission of Face of WOHA has been consistently evident, marked by her impactful social media marketing efforts throughout her term as Brand Ambassador. The additional awards this year underscore her unwavering commitment to empowering and uplifting women.

In acknowledgment of these honours, Eduardo expressed her heartfelt thanks to Dr. Desziree Richardson, the creator of Face of WOHA, and pledged to persist in her mission of uplifting women, fostering authenticity and spreading love.

Eduardo extended heartfelt congratulations to Cheryl Dangleben-York for her remarkable achievement as the first-place winner, now proudly holding the title of Face of WOHA for 2023-2024.

