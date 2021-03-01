Marian Veneberg new BES Chief Prosecutor | THE DAILY HERALD

With her proud parents

BONAIRE–Marian Veneberg will be the new Chief Prosecutor for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The kingdom Council of Ministers decided on Friday to nominate her for appointment on the proposal of Minister of Justice and Security Ferd Grapperhaus.

Veneberg was born in 1961 and will start as Chief Prosecutor for the Caribbean Netherlands on April 1, 2021. She has been working as a prosecutor at the Caribbean Netherlands Prosecutor’s Office since August 1, 2020, and is the acting Chief Prosecutor there. She is the successor of former Chief Prosecutor Bote ter Steege, who was sworn in as solicitor-general at the Prosecutor’s Office in Aruba on September 1, 2020.

Between April 1, 1991, and August 1, 2020, Veneberg worked, among other things, as attorney-general at the Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague, as a prosecutor in Assen, Leeuwarden and Haarlem, and in the Prosecutor’s Offices for the Central Netherlands and Eastern Netherlands regions.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/marian-veneberg-new-bes-chief-prosecutor