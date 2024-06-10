Marie Genevieve de Weever School to host celebration of 39th Flag Day Anniversary | THE DAILY HERALD

Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School pupils and teachers during the celebration of Flag Day 2023 in Cay Hill.

PHILIPSBURG–The people and government of St. Maarten are gearing up to celebrate the 39th anniversary of Flag Day on Thursday, June 13, at the grounds of Marie Genevieve de Weever School in Hope Estate.

The annual celebration will kick off at 8:30am with

the Patriotic School Parade, starting in front of Nicka Supermarket on Sucker Garden Road. The parade will make its way towards Philipsburg, turn left at the entrance of Hope Estate, and head straight to the Marie Genevieve de Weever School parking lot.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), although Flag Day is not a public holiday, the festivities are primarily focused on the island’s primary schools. Since Flag Day 2022, the Department of Culture has introduced the Patriotic School Parade to promote patriotism and national pride through nation-building displays. Each year, the celebration is prepared by grouping several schools from a particular district. As of 2022, celebrations were successfully executed in Philipsburg and Cay Hill.

This year, the celebration will include the Patriotic School Parade, a Flag Hoisting Ceremony and Cultural Performances led by three schools with approximately 600 pupils and teachers from Sucker Garden, Dutch Quarter and Belvedere. The participating schools are Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School and Prins Willem-Alexander School. Additionally, senior citizens have been invited to attend the event.

The Patriotic School Parade will feature musical performances by King Beau Beau, Ilismo and DJ Pauly. Residents and businesses in Cay Hill are encouraged to show support or join the parade, which will also showcase cultural performances by youth, including Junior Calypso King, King Jojo, first and second runners-up Lady E and Princess Peterson, along with Junior Road March King, King JP.

On June 13, 1985, the St. Maarten flag designed by Roselle Richardson was presented by Dr. Claude Wathey and established by the members of the Island Council. The flag remains a symbol of honour and pride for all St. Maarteners, reflecting the island’s historical and cultural heritage.

Leading up to the Flag Day celebration, the Government Administration Building will be adorned in red, white and blue. Acting ECYS Minister Lyndon Lewis has called on persons and businesses to proudly display the St. Maarten flag on their vehicles, buildings and wherever else they see fit, while also following proper flag etiquette.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/marie-genevieve-de-weever-school-to-host-celebration-of-39th-flag-day-anniversary