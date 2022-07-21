Marijuana nursery dismantled in Saunders, three arrested | THE DAILY HERALD

The marijuana nursery.

SAUNDERS–Police dismantled what was referred to as “an elaborate marijuana nursery” during a house search in Saunders on Wednesday evening and arrested three persons.

Police provided the information to the media in a press release issued following enquiries by The Daily Herald about the incident. Equipment, a large number of marijuana plants and cash were also confiscated during the search.

Suspects E.A.G.R., E.E.R. and J.E.L. were arrested in connection with the marijuana nursery. The three men were transported to the Philipsburg police station where they are held pending further investigation.

According to Police Communications Department Acting Head Inspector Felix Richards, detectives of the Major Crimes Unit conducted the house search in Saunders in collaboration with the Uniformed Division, based on information received about possible narcotics peddling.

Anyone with information regarding similar illegal operations or weapons is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at tel. +1-721-542-2222 ext. 208, 214 or 224. Persons who want to remain anonymous, can use the tip line 9300. A private message can also be sent via Facebook page

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website

www.policesxm.sx.



Marijuana that was confiscated during the operation.



Some of the marijuana plants found.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/marijuana-nursery-dismantled-in-saunders-three-arrested