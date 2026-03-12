Marina Royale descending into ‘anarchy’ says Merchants Association President | THE DAILY HERALD

Alfredo Merat claimed he was verbally abused by a woman living on a boat. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–President of Action Économique et Citoyenne (AEC) Yann Lecam has said the longer Marina Royale continues without a Delegation Service Publique (DSP) installed as a management authority, a certain “lawlessness, incivility, and flouting of rules” in and outside the marina will only get worse.

He was commenting on an incident, where two weeks ago, a sailor who had anchored his 34ft catamaran on the side of the marina, close to the car park on the St. James side and away from the channel, was subjected to a torrent of abuse from a woman living on a boat without a mast not far away who said in no uncertain terms he could not anchor so close to her own boat.

The woman wrote in a post on Facebook that the man had anchored “five metres away from her in 30 knots of wind in a mooring zone.” She also complained about “idiots” speeding in and out of the marina in dinghies.

The sailor in question, Alfredo Merat, said five metres was an exaggeration as he was at least 15 metres away from her boat in a quiet spot. He arrived at the marina only to repair the motor for his dinghy and would be on his way again.

“As I was paddling to shore, the woman started yelling at me,” Merat said. I explained I was just going to repair my engine, then I would be gone. But she was gesticulating at me and becoming very belligerent and outrageous. People nearby, hearing all this, couldn’t believe it. Imagine if I had been a tourist.

“This marina is still in an abandoned state, there are derelict boats that should not be here, boats without insurance, people are not paying anything…. She started to threaten me, saying she would burn my boat if I stayed the night, and that she would send her people to hurt me.

“When she said that, I filed a complaint with the Gendarmes and also with the Dockmaster at Fort St. Louis Marina. I have a full report on the incident. I have as much right as anyone to stay here as she does. She cannot make the rules to suit herself. My anchor was never going to move. It was stuck solid in the mud. I know what I’m doing.”

This newspaper, by chance, caught up with the woman as she came ashore to dispose of her garbage, to get her side of the story. However, she was reluctant to speak.

“This guy is speaking behind my back and publicising my face and my boat,” she said. “He doesn’t have the right to do that. I can take him to court anytime. He’s an ass****, I don’t want to talk about him anymore. He can go to hell.”

The Collectivité, as owner of the marina, had indicated the DSP would be installed in January 2026, and this still has not happened.

Yann Lecam said the Collectivité is losing too much time in trying to decide who to award the DSP to, despite holding two meetings on the subject recently.

“In the meantime, the marina infrastructure continues to deteriorate,” he lamented. “There are four important lights still not working for a year now. It's only thanks to the marina restaurants and shops, and boat rentals that are giving life to the marina. And outside the marina, where boats are anchored or at the docks, it’s all disorganised. When there’s no governance, you get anarchy.”

It was understood that the commission in charge of the DSP was due to meet again. No further clarity could be obtained from the Collectivité over how far along the process is.

