Marine community expresses anger as Sandy Ground Bridge still not operational | THE DAILY HERALD

Sandy Ground Bridge

MARIGOT–French side marine trades association Métimer has accused elected officials and responsible departments for not responding after its President Matt Balège wrote of his “utmost concern” over the Sandy Ground Bridge still not opening after the events of January 18 and 19, in a letter sent January 27.

Describing the situation as critical, Métimer says in its press release the bridge malfunction is currently impacting all normal traffic on the Lagoon and has immediately paralysed access to nautical activity areas of Sandy Ground, where shipyards, riggers, mechanics, sailmakers, ship chandlers and many other service companies essential to the local maritime industry are located.

“The consequences are direct and significant, boats are unable to access the shipyards, technical services are suspended or cancelled, customers are unable to have their vessels maintained or repaired, immediate loss of revenue yet fixed costs remain unchanged (salaries, rent, insurance, loans), serious economic fragility for several companies, and a direct threat to local employment.”

Métimer further noted that the closure of the bridge cannot be circumvented by alternative access via the Dutch side of the lagoon. While small boats with shallow drafts can still navigate, catamarans and monohulls involved in shipyard work do not have access to a channel with sufficient draft and safe navigation conditions.

As a result, these vessels can neither pass through the Sandy Ground bridge nor access the technical areas by another route, which completely isolates the shipyards and the professionals who work there. Beyond the economic impact, maintaining this situation as it stands constitutes a major challenge in terms of maritime safety, territorial continuity and public responsibility.

“A strategic structure that is blocked, with no quick operational solution, is incompatible with the normal functioning of an island territory whose economy relies heavily on the yachting industry,” the release continued. “At this stage, the urgency is no longer to assess the situation but to take immediate action.

“As such, Métimer stands ready to provide concrete operational assistance, subject to agreement, to enable the bridge to be brought back into service as quickly as possible in particular by: mobilising qualified technicians capable of intervening quickly, supplying and installing appropriate barriers and safety measures, and coordinating directly with the relevant services to ensure the safe temporary operation of the structure.

“More broadly, this situation demonstrates the need for close, pragmatic and ongoing dialogue between institutions and stakeholders in the nautical sector, which is a key part of Saint-Martin's economy. Professionals expect their counterparts to be attentive to the realities on the ground and able to work quickly and effectively with them to preserve the territory's economic activity.

“Métimer will remain fully mobilised in a spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility, alongside those who are committed to ensuring the continuity and safety of this sector. Each additional day exacerbates losses and permanently weakens an already struggling sector.”

No immediate contact could be made last night with anyone from the Collectivité who could explain the reasons for the delay. Matt Balège confirmed as of February 10 the situation has not changed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/marine-community-expresses-anger-as-sandy-ground-bridge-still-not-operational