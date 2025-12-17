Marine Trades Association demands action to prevent sewage, wastewater, entering Lagoon | THE DAILY HERALD

What appears to be sewage water running out from a building.

SIMPSON BAY–St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) is alerting authorities to the situation of wastewater observed entering Simpson Bay Lagoon from the area of the Las Brisas Building, a condominium complex in Cole Bay, over the past several days.

The report came in on Friday, December 12, 2025, after Lagoon users noticed a visible discharge moving toward an active working section of the Lagoon, prompting SMMTA to intervene.

“This is not new. In 2015 we saw raw sewage pumped into the lagoon near Paradise Plaza,” SMMTA said in its press release. “In 2021 it happened again at the Plaza Puerta del Sol treatment plant. Then in 2019 there were two more sewage leaks, including one near Kim Sha Beach. When you look at these incidents side by side, you see a pattern, not a one-time mistake, and it rises far beyond environmental concerns. It affects public health, economic opportunity, and the social well-being of the island.

“It remains unclear whether the current discharge is grey water, black water, or a mixture, yet its volume, appearance, and strong odour suggest a failing or overwhelmed treatment system. What is known is that potentially contaminated, foul-smelling water has been flowing into the Lagoon for several days.

“The issue was communicated by maritime authorities to the ministry responsible for environmental management, and follow-up was expected; however, as of the time of communication, there has been no confirmation of a site inspection or response, nor any communication on water testing, containment, or mitigation measures.”

Sewage contamination introduces bacteria that can cause illness through contact or accidental ingestion and spreads quickly through the lagoon with wind and currents. This places workers, swimmers, and shoreline residents at risk, and affects people who depend on the lagoon for small-scale fishing and harvesting. The foul water is already impacting marina operations and reinforcing concerns about the island’s environmental standards and reputation.

“We are already receiving complaints from yacht owners about the water quality in the Lagoon,” said SMMTA President Jessee Peterson. “St. Maarten is widely recognised as a premier yachting destination in the Caribbean. When clients raise these concerns, it affects confidence in the destination as a whole.

“That confidence is directly tied to spending, employment, and the broader economy, not just to the marine sector. There is often a perception that visiting yachts are the primary source of pollution; however, repeated incidents, including the present one, demonstrate that land-based wastewater discharges remain a significant contributor. What this situation brings into focus is how often the impacts of land-based wastewater systems are underestimated.

“The Lagoon belongs to everyone, and that means everyone, including land developers, must be held to the same responsibility when it comes to protecting it. There is no justification for inaction. Responsible authorities are called upon to confirm what action has been taken and how compliance will be enforced moving forward.

“We need decisive action. The marine sector stands ready to collaborate, but timely response and public communication from authorities are needed. Anything less puts public health and the island’s economic stability at risk. Sewage entering Simpson Bay Lagoon is no longer an incident. It is a public health and economic emergency that has been allowed to persist for far too long.”

