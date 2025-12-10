Marines and civilians clash in ‘Beat the Marines’ challenge | THE DAILY HERALD

The Marine detachment claimed victory once again this year.

PHILIPSBURG–On Saturday, December 6, Great Bay Beach in Philipsburg once again hosted “Beat the Marines”, the annual amphibious endurance competition that pits civilian, public-service, and security teams against the resident detachment of the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps based at Point Blanche Naval Support Point.

Teams of six tackled a demanding obstacle course along Boardwalk Boulevard and the beach area, hauling trucks, flipping tires, climbing ropes, navigating balance beams, plunging through water obstacles, and finishing with a paddling segment.

Participants included a mix of marines, law-enforcement officers, volunteer-based civic teams, and public-service departments, demonstrating broad island involvement and strong community spirit.

Despite stiff competition and spirited challenge, the Marine detachment claimed victory once again, meaning no civilian team managed to beat the benchmark time set by the island’s military.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/marines-and-civilians-clash-in-beat-the-marines-challenge