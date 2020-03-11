Marines reach out | THE DAILY HERALD

On the initiative of teachers Alisa Kampen and Bernice Brunink, marines of the Royal Dutch Marine Corps stationed in St. Maarten went to Sister Magda Primary School on Tuesday, March 10, and held a day programme with pupils. The children had the opportunity to see what marines do, and the military men demonstrated the vehicles and equipment they use.

There was also a part where the pupils navigated an obstacle course, which brought smiles to many of the children’s faces.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/marines-reach-out