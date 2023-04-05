Marines seize 2.2 tons of cocaine from smugglers at Caribbean Sea | THE DAILY HERALD

The Dutch navy deployed fast interceptor boats to chase the smugglers’ boats.

PHILIPSBURG–Dutch Navy Ship Zr. Ms. Holland intercepted four drugs transports in the Caribbean region, on March 10 to 13. The marines seized more than 2.2 tons of cocaine in total.

The maritime patrol aircraft of the Coastguard Dutch Caribbean Region discovered four so called go-fasts. This small, fast power boat designed with a long narrow platform and a planing hull is a preferred boat for smugglers.

One of the smugglers’ go-fasts seized by marines.

After the notification about the go-fasts, the Zr. Ms. Holland sent the on-board helicopter of the American Coast Guard, as well as two fast interceptor boats in their direction. The crew of two of the four go-fasts immediately surrendered, the other two only stopped after a few warning shots were fired.

Suspects and contraband were transferred to the American Coastguard.

A total of ten suspects as well as the contraband were transferred to the American Coastguard. The suspected smugglers will be persecuted in the United States and the contraband has been destroyed.

Zr. Ms. Holland has been active in the region as Patrol ship for Dutch Caribbean Region since October 2022, and works alternately with the Coastguard Caribbean Region and the US Coast Guard. To date 13,000 kilos of drugs have been intercepted from smugglers.

