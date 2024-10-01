Martinique painter M.A. Giali to feature in Artists Corner | THE DAILY HERALD

M.A. Giali at a previous exhibition in Sanctorum 978 in July. (Photo Quentin DeMontille-Akhan Production)

MARIGOT–Painter M.A. Giali is the subject of the upcoming edition of Artists Corner organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs to be held from this Friday, October 4, to Thursday, October 31, in the foyer of Hôtel de la Collectivité.

Ever since her early childhood in Martinique, she has admired nature and contemplated her family environment. Trained as a nurse, she arrived in St. Martin in 2011. Struck by happy faces, sensual shapes and abundance of colours, she began to put all her emotions down on a blank canvas.

With a penchant for the figurative, she explored and mixed techniques, and set herself little challenges by playing with textures and colours. Driven by the desire that those who admire her work should feel the same pleasure she expresses in painting, she works every day, every moment, to explore the magic of the islands.

The opening (vernissage) is this Friday, October 4, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in Hôtel de la Collectivité.

