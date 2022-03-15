Mask mandate relaxed at all government buildings | THE DAILY HERALD

Deputy Prime Minister Egbert Doran





PHILIPSBURG–As government continues to roll out the normalcy strategy during the endemic phase of COVID-19, civil servants and persons visiting government buildings reserve the right to wear a mask to enter the premises, with no consequences if no masks are worn in the buildings.

However, establishments still reserve the right to request a mask to enter their premises, Deputy Prime Minister Egbert Doran said in a press statement issued on Tuesday night. There will not be any penalties from government inspectors if no mask is worn in such establishments.

“The public is still advised to proceed with caution and isolate immediately if experiencing flu-like symptoms or if tested positive for COVID-19,” it was stated in the press release.

Government relaxed the mask mandate as of Tuesday, March 15. St. Maarten has been recording an infection rate of less than two per cent over the past couple of weeks, which is significantly lower than the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) recommended threshold of five per cent. “This puts St. Maarten in the low-risk category and therefore, the decision was made to relax the mask mandate from Code Red to Code Green.”

COVID-19 testing at the Community Help Desk in Hope Estate will remain open Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 11:00am. There will be no more testing on Saturdays.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mask-mandate-relaxed-at-all-government-buildings