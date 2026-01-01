Mason, St Maarten’s first baby of the 2026 born just after midnight on Jan 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

Proud parents Bas van Duijn and his wife, Shevaughn Alasa with baby Mason and some members of the hardworking team at SMMC's OBGYN Ward.

CAY HILL–A baby boy became the first born for the new year in St Maarten when Mason was delivered at Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) at 1:20am on January 1. He weighed 3702 grammes and measured 52 centimetres in length.

Mason is the first child of Bas van Duijn and his wife, Shevaughn Alasa. His birth took place at SMMC following a pregnancy that extended beyond the expected due date of December 27.

“The due date was the 27th and we kind of expected the little man before Christmas, but slowly, but surely we passed the due date and I jokingly said that it would be the first baby of the new year and we would end up in the newspaper, look how that turned out,” van Duijn told “The Daily Herald” on Thursday evening.

The birth was a natural delivery. Van Duijn expressed gratitude to the medical staff who supported the family throughout the experience.

“It was a beautiful natural delivery. And I would like to take the opportunity to thank our midwife, Midwife Vanessa, and the entire team of the OB(-GYN) Ward for guiding us through this unforgettable experience,” he said. “Also our appreciation for the gynaecologists for our periodical check-ups, and a special thanks to gynaecologist, Dr Walter van Harmelen, who was present during the delivery.”

Van Duijn also shared his emotions following the arrival of his son.

“Words can’t express and describe my pride that I currently feel for my wife and Mason,” he said. “Welcome to the world, Mason, and welcome to the year 2026.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mason-st-maarten-s-first-baby-of-the-2026-born-just-after-midnight-on-jan-1