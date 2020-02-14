Massive drug seizure at port | THE DAILY HERALD

The illegal contraband to the Philipsburg police station in at least six pickup trucks.

The marijuana was wrapped in plastic packaging and was found in cardboard boxes.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Customs seized a massive quantity of marijuana that was found in a container at Port St. Maarten today, Friday.

The Daily Herald understands that the marijuana was wrapped in plastic packaging and was found in cardboard boxes.

Police and Customs transported the illegal contraband to the Philipsburg police station in at least six pickup trucks. The area around the station has been blocked off while authorities offload the drugs. According to police, this has been done for safety reasons.

Authorities have yet to disclose the exact quantity of the bust, or the origin and destination of the shipment.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/massive-drug-seizure-at-port