Massive outpouring of sadness at bike accident victim’s funeral | THE DAILY HERALD

Johnell Courtar’s casket was draped with flowers and a motorcycle helmet.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in St. Eustatius was packed on Tuesday for the funeral of the late Johnell Courtar, who died, along with Elmar Redan, in a bike accident on Mansionweg on March 17.

Many people came out to pay their last respects to Johnell, who would have celebrated his 23rd birthday in May. Alongside grieving friends and family, also in attendance were Island Governor Alida Francis and other officials.

The late Johnell Courtar’s casket leaving the Seventh-Day Adventist church.

Bikers burned rubber on Mansionweg as a tribute to the late Johnell Courtar.

Pastors leading the bikers as the funeral procession headed to Old Church Cemetery.

Leonaldo Courtar gave the eulogy, sharing stories about Johnell’s infancy and childhood, and describing him as a “bright and happy baby who brought joy to those around him.”

Giving an account of his bond with the Hooker family, a member of whom later became his regular baby-sitter, Leonaldo said baby Johnell “didn’t take long for him to win the hearts of everyone in the household and soon he became an inseparable part of the family.”

“Johnell and his mother lived below in the late Alvin Courtar’s apartments, and we fondly remember the sound of his first words, calling out ‘Oma’. His presence was a blessing, and as time went on, Marcelle, knowing the love and care we provided, entrusted us with his upbringing full-time,” Leonaldo said.

Johnell attended the Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School before moving on to Gwendoline van Putten (GVP) School. He was an active member of the Garfield Pathfinder Club, successfully completing its programme.

His passion for music led him to becoming a drummer, participating in the drum corps. After completing his studies at GVP, he attended and completed a programme at New Challenges Foundation (NCF), where he was encouraged to pursue further education in Bonaire.

Johnell was also a talented athlete and he had a deep love for softball. He was also an avid swimmer. He travelled abroad to represent the island in competitions. His athleticism earned him a strong reputation, and he was often called on to compete on behalf of St. Eustatius in various sporting events.

Another of Johnell’s great passions was the ocean, Leonaldo said.

“He dreamed of obtaining his PADI certification, and he was well on his way to making that a reality. Before his untimely passing, Johnell was preparing to embark on a new job, saving to continue his studies in Bonaire. He had just successfully completed the VH1 radio programme, a milestone he was incredibly excited about, and he had also earned a place in the government-sponsored plumbing programme, which he completed with great pride,” Leonaldo said.

Johnell was known for his love of food.

“But beyond his appetite, he was one of the most humble and respectful young men you could ever meet. He had a deep love for motorcycles and always carried himself with dignity and kindness,” Leonaldo said.

After the funeral, a procession involving bikers, family and friends headed to the Old Church Cemetery, where Johnell was laid to rest. Later, a motorcade was held to celebrate Johnell’s life.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/massive-outpouring-of-sadness-at-bike-accident-victim-s-funeral