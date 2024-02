An urgent request for a closed-door Central Committee meeting to discuss the latest developments at the TelEm Group was submitted to Parliament on Thursday by Democratic Party (DP) MP Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Party for Progress (PFP) MP Melissa Gumbs and Unified Resilience St Maarten Movement (URSM) MP Sjamira Roseburg.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/matter-of-concern