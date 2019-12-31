Maxi Priest headliner for Mega Musical Experience | THE DAILY HERALD

Maxi Priest. Photo courtesy Mega Musical Experience.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Legendary reggae artiste Maxi Priest will headline the fourth annual Mega Musical Experience in St. Eustatius on February 29, 2020.

The official line-up of performers for this highly anticipated event also includes Rebels Band HD (St. Eustatius), Erphaan Alves (Trinidad) and Asa Bantan (Dominica).

Alongside these powerful performers, DJ Zander Zone of Saba and International Stephen have also been added to the roster.

Mega D Youth Foundation Chief Executive Officer and creative director Dion “Mega D” Humphreys said the event has become one of the most rated events and has brought many visitors to the island over the past four years to see international icons such as Taurus Riley, Tito Puente Jr. and Kymani Marley, who have all headlined in the past.

Humphreys said Mega Musical Experience promises a full night of pulsating rhythms, combining soul, reggae, Latin music, jazz and soca. He said the festival promises to be the event of the year on the “Historic Gem” Statia.

Dare 2 Care, a partner organisation of the public entity of St. Eustatius, has worked hand-in-hand with the promoter for the past two years to bring awareness of domestic violence as the main focus of the event.

Various events will be hosted during the week leading up to Mega Musical Experience during which the performing artistes and featured guests will be highlighting the campaign against domestic violence in their presentations and performances as part of the campaign under the slogan and theme “Doing nothing isn’t an option.”

Also included in the campaign are Dare 2 Care outreach radio programmes, media promotions and a campaign rally, which will commence in January 2020.

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, sponsors will engage in a meet-and-greet, to be followed by a Comedy Lounge which will take place on Thursday, February 27. The annual Pure White Party will be held on Friday, February 28.

“As a result of this collaboration to raise awareness of the ills of domestic violence, the record has shown that victims are now more confident about reaching out to support groups via the channels of communication that have opened up in response to the campaign. Many local companies have now joined the movement to eradicate domestic violence on the island, and a task force with the mandate to put policies in place to guarantee victims’ safety has been put in place.

“A musical experience with renowned artistes lending their voices to the Dare 2 Care campaign’s attempt to eradicate domestic violence on the island is a unique, heart-warming collaboration,” Humphreys said.

He extended an invitation to people “throughout the world” who are concerned about domestic violence to visit Statia February 26-29 “and be a part of this event which seeks to make a difference in the lives of those who are affected by this scourge.”

