May 2023 is Foster Care Month, focus on teenagers in foster care | THE DAILY HERALD

Foster Families Central launched the 2023 Foster Care Month of events on May 3 at the Government Administration Building





PHILIPSBURG–Foster Families Central, part of the Family Guardianship department of Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten SJIS, launched the 2023 Foster Care Month of events on May 3. Maintaining last year’s theme “Be The Village, Foster A Child”, Foster Care Month focuses on teenagers in foster care.

During the event at the Government Administration Building, Minister of Justice Anna Richardson opened the Foster Care Month of events and presentations were made by Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel, President of the Board of Foster Families Central Eunicio Martina, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Affairs Chantale Groeneveldt and the keynote speech was delivered by Fernando Richardson, Manager of Ujima Foundation which manages the Foster Home.

This year recognition was given to Sharlien Espoza as Foster Parent of the year, while Termada Pemberton-Shalland received the recognition of Mentor of The Year. Both women have been involved in fostering and mentoring for many years; their contribution and dedication are exceptional, making them both valuable assets within the foster care structure for Foster Families Central on St. Maarten.

Foster Families Central will roll out the calendar of events during the month of May which includes activities for foster children, fundraising events, as well as a drive to raise awareness and increase recruitment of foster parents and mentors.

For more information about the upcoming events, and how you can help, contact the foster care coordinator Meredith Concincion at Foster Families Central, Mobile +1721 5264310, www.sjis-sxm.org, Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakf279e19474f4f739627d52415548f934’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyf279e19474f4f739627d52415548f934 = ‘fostercare’ + ‘@’;

addyf279e19474f4f739627d52415548f934 = addyf279e19474f4f739627d52415548f934 + ‘sjis-sxm’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_textf279e19474f4f739627d52415548f934 = ‘fostercare’ + ‘@’ + ‘sjis-sxm’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloakf279e19474f4f739627d52415548f934’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textf279e19474f4f739627d52415548f934+”;

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/may-2023-is-foster-care-month-focus-on-teenagers-in-foster-care