May-Ling Chun honoured with 2025 CMEX Leadership Award | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–May-Ling Chun, leader of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEX) Leadership Award, recognizing her outstanding contributions to Caribbean tourism and communications.

Chun was unable to attend the ceremony in person, but her remarks were read aloud by a representative. In her message, she expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted the collaborative spirit behind her work.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the 2025 Caribbean Media Exchange Leadership Award. My sincere thanks to the CMEX team and family for this recognition and for the extraordinary work you continue to do in our region,” Chun said. She added that CMEX plays a vital role in elevating Caribbean stories, empowering local communities, and keeping the region’s shared environment at the forefront.

Chun also acknowledged her colleagues and team at the St. Martin Tourism Bureau, describing them as “the driving forces behind our progress and ambition.” She extended her gratitude to the government of St. Martin for entrusting her with the leadership of the island’s tourism sector during a pivotal period.

“Leadership, in my view, is never a solitary journey. Whatever we accomplish is built on the shoulders of those who walk beside us,” she said, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and community in driving lasting impact.

The CMEX Leadership Award also celebrates Chun’s support for initiatives that empower Caribbean youth and tourism professionals. “Empowering people is the most enduring form of leadership, and I am grateful to be part of a community that understands this so profoundly,” she said.

Chun concluded her remarks by reaffirming her commitment to serve the region and contribute to the continued growth and resilience of Caribbean tourism.

The award ceremony also recognized other distinguished leaders in the Caribbean tourism and communications sectors, underscoring a shared commitment to the region’s sustainable development and global visibility.

