McSood: Spend 90% of the time thinking about solutions | THE DAILY HERALD

From left are: Managing Director of the Motorworld Group Tariq Amjad; Founder of Produce Wealth Revolution (PWR) Agency Ife Badejo and Chairman of the Motorworld Group Imran McSood Amjad and CEO of the Motorworld Group Rena Amjad.

Mentors and entrepreneurs at PWR 2020@Motorworld on February 27.

COLE BAY–Chairman of the Motorworld Group of Companies Imran McSood Amjad underscored the importance of having a solution-focussed mindset to be successful in business during the Produce Wealth Revolution Agency (PWR Agency)’s speed mentoring mixer at Motorworld Showroom last Thursday evening.

“You should spend 10% of the time thinking on the problem and 90% of the time thinking about the solution,” he said, adding: “Every problem has a solution.”

McSood was the keynote interview-format speaker at the event along with his son, the Managing Director of Motorworld Group of Companies Tariq Amjad. The Motorworld Group comprises Motorworld, Caribbean Auto, Audi St. Maarten and Dollar/Thrifty Car Rental.

A Royal Decorated Member of Oranje Nassau, McSood also built NAGICO Insurances from the ground up and it is now located in 26 different Caribbean countries. In addition, he has also contributed to sports development.

Tariq Amjad, who started building his career in the automotive industry washing cars, credits the core of his success to his personal passion for innovative business ventures. When asked what he sees as the future of business in St. Maarten, Tariq said he is quite hopeful despite all the challenges. He emphasized, however, that the island needs to embrace technology, which is an area in need of major improvements, as it affects all aspects of business and that includes online payments. He also stressed that customer service needs significant improvement, as it is not only important for tourists but is also, at the core of business success.

During the session, Bureau for Intellectual Property of St. Maarten Director Vincentia Rosen-Sandiford shared about the importance of incorporating Intellectual Property (IP) rights as part of one’s business strategy. Building IP in one’s company equals building valuable assets. Having more equity on your balance sheet can make it easier to request and obtain business loans or engage in business deals.

The session opened with Sales and Marketing Manager of CC1, the local distributor of Bacardi Limited, Alfonso Mieses welcoming attendees. Bacardi is a partner with MicroMentor by Mercy Corps, a global digital platform that connects entrepreneurs with mentors to receive free mentoring.

A speed mentoring session was held following the speeches. More than 60 entrepreneurs attended and connected with mentors such as Member of Parliament (MP) Ludmila Duncan; Rosen-Sandiford; Dr. Will Moreland (Founder and International Leadership Trainer, Will Moreland International); Damien Schmidt (Business Development Officer, Princess Juliana International Airport); Evencia Carty (Communications Director, Kooyman); Makhicia Brooks (Director, St. Maarten Development Fund); Kevin “Suppa” Petrona (Radio Personality – Laser 101); Sagan (Radio Personality/Certified Life Coach); Jude Houston (Advisor, Cabinet of Ministry TEATT); Natasha Manuela (Director, Prudential Accounting); Marvio Cooks (Techpreneur, Altospire); Adalena Schaap (HR specialist, Chandler’s Coaching and Consulting); Dr. Antonio Carmona (President, University of St. Martin); Dr. Rolinda Carter (Dean, University of St. Martin); Edsel Gumbs (Qredits); Catherine Burns (Director, IRM Training); Louinel “Skelet” Telisma (Director, Kalaboom Events); Fernando Suarez Jimenez (Project Coordinator, Red Cross); Jean-Louis Edouard (Regional Administration Manager, NAGICO Insurances); Daniesh Thomas (Legal Counsel, Motorworld); Tariq Amjad; Rena Amjad (CEO of the Motorworld Group of Companies) and McSood.

The full house remained seated after the closing and continued speed mentoring spontaneously for an additional hour, it was stated in a press release. “Due to this overwhelming positive feedback, the organisers have decided to launch a series of online mentoring sessions with local and international experts.”

Organisers said they are “grateful for the support shown. It was a huge success because of the engagement of everyone present.”

Organisers thanked Motorworld, MicroMentor by Mercys Corps, CC1, the Amjad family and volunteers who helped during the event, which attracted close to 100 entrepreneurs, mentors and volunteers.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mcsood-spend-90-of-the-time-thinking-about-solutions