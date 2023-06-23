‘Me and my Daddy’ photo contest winners get prizes | THE DAILY HERALD

First-place winner Teddy Doran (right) collecting his gift certificate from an Auto Depot representative.

PHILIPSBURG–Winners of the eighth annual Access Media Productions “Me and my Daddy” photo competition have been presented with their prizes.

Second-place winner Chris Richardson (left).

From left: Lionel Browne of All Access TV; third-place winner Ray Dasrat and his son with the owner of Wow Boutique.

The social media campaign was launched on Facebook via the “All Access with Audrey Jack Show”. The 16-year running broadcast uses its platform to give back to the community with its sponsors to announce attractive prizes to the winners with the most Facebook likes (voting through fans). A total of 73 photos were submitted to the producers and the three top winners were announced on June 17 (Father’s Day). The first-place winner was Teddy Doran with 362 Facebook likes. The top winner received a gift package from ILTT and a US $100 gift certificate from Auto Depot.

With 353 likes, the second-place winner Chris Richardson received a three-course dinner for two from Karakter Beach Restaurant in Simpson Bay. Furthermore, the third-place winner was Ray Dasrat with 347 likes, he received a US $100 gift certificate from Wow Boutique in Cole Bay.

“The concept of the show some 16 years ago was always to highlight those who wouldn’t necessarily be featured for their positive efforts and we have succeeded in that yet again. It is crucial to have a society that comprehends that the core of their livelihood rests on the foundation of a good family and if they are lucky, a great father can lead them at the helm,” summarised Executive Producer and Host, Audrey St. Luce-Jack.

As Mother’s Day was celebrated during the month of May, the “All Access with Audrey Jack Show” also featured a similar competition for the local mothers of St. Maarten. The popular post received more than 500,000 global views, stated Jack.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/me-and-my-daddy-photo-contest-winners-get-prizes