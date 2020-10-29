Measures being eased in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Nurses at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site. (File photo)

ST. EUSTATIUS–The St. Eustatius government has relaxed measures introduced on the island to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The relaxed measures are part of the 16th emergency ordinance, which went into effect at midnight October 28.

A maximum of 50 persons are now allowed at social gatherings, meetings and events. The previous limit was 15 persons. Additionally, bars, restaurants, churches, casinos, and Earl N. Merkman Sports Complex are now allowed to make use of up to 50 per cent seating capacity (up to 50 people). These places were ordered closed under the previous emergency ordinance.

Sporting activities are no longer required to be conducted behind closed doors and sports competitions and games may once again be held with up to 50 per cent seating capacity or up to a maximum of 50 people.

There is an exception for the restriction limiting gatherings of up to 50 people at Mike van Putten Youth Centre/Lions’ Den for the installation of the Island Council Members, which is scheduled to take place today, Thursday, October 29. The event will be broadcast live on all radio stations and on the government Facebook page so that persons who cannot be present or are overseas can see the event live at 9:30am.

Statia currently has no registered cases of COVID-19. Tests conducted at the COVID-19 drive-through on October 16 and 17 were negative. There are 51 persons in self-quarantine and a total of 13 outstanding tests pending.

Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij said having no known cases of COVID-19 on the island does not mean that persons should become complacent, as complacency results in a resurgence of cases. Government urges the populace to remain vigilant.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/measures-being-eased-in-statia