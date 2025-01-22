Measures taken to curb illegal dumping at ballfield parking | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The entrance to the parking lot at Jose Lake Cooper Ballfield on L.B. Scott Road has been chained off to prevent illegal dumping, which has become a growing problem in the area. The parking lot has increasingly served as an unofficial dumping ground for oversized items that do not fit into regular household bins.

The situation worsened just before Christmas, following the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI’s decision to close the Pond Island landfill on Sundays for certain types of waste. This move left many residents struggling to dispose of old and damaged furniture, electrical appliances, garden waste and wood during their traditional end-of-year home and garden cleaning.

Jose Lake Cooper Ballfield security personnel discovered a range of discarded items, including sofas, chairs, mattresses, children’s toys and garden waste, left in the parking lot near a fully-loaded large waste container. However, the illegal dumping has continued in the new year.

In response, measures are being put in place to prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering the parking lot at all hours. Poles were installed at the entrance to hold a chain, ensuring the lot remains off-limits except during designated times.

The entrance will be open in the mornings to allow access for school convoys bringing children for sports and games, but access to the ballfield will be closed for the remainder of the day and during the night to prevent further illegal dumping.

