Medals awarded at Fire Brigade HQ in La Savane | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene at the medal ceremony for French-side firefighters in La Savane on Wednesday. (Collectivité photo)





MARIGOT–The French-side Fire Brigade (Service Départemental d’Incendie et de Secours (SDIS)) in La Savane celebrated the national day of Sainte Barbe, the patron saint and protector of all firefighters, on Wednesday. Several medals and promotions were awarded among the ranks.

Collectivité President Louis Mussington and Préfet Vincent Berton were among officials present for the occasion, as was Guadeloupe Departmental Fire and Rescue Service SDIS Controller General Félix Anténor-Habazac.

Mussington praised the commitment of firefighters: “You hold a special place in the hearts of the people and we are very proud of what you do. I want to salute your dedication and bravery.”

The silver firefighter’s medal of honour for exceptional service was awarded to Lieutenant Éric Proteau, Corporal Arthur Noël and Chief Warrant Officer Benoit Poufarin.

Fabrice Burnett, Frederic Chomeau, Jean-Luc Marconnet and Rodrigue Rosey were awarded the silver seniority medal for more than 20 years’ service.

Some eight volunteer firefighters were promoted to the rank of corporal, and eight professional firefighters to that of master corporal. Staff Sergeant Ange-Berthe Dalibot was promoted to warrant officer and Chief Warrant Officer Moran Richardson to lieutenant.

With an investment of 1.9 million euros by the Collectivité, a newly-renovated headquarters is currently under construction. The renovation project is being led by the delegation Life Frame and Ecological Transition and takes place in two phases:

Rehabilitation consists of installing a fence around the façade, installing a central air conditioner in the living areas, and re-doing electricity, windows and partitions, using eco-friendly materials for energy saving.

The second phase in 2025 will consist of building extensions to house the training room and the call centre, as well as areas for cleaning vehicles.

The December 19 Territorial Council meeting saw the signing of a one-year agreement between the Collectivité and SDIS of Guadeloupe that will allow preparation for the transition, before the commissioning of the new Service Territorial d’Incendie et de Secours (STIS), the Territorial Fire and Rescue Service of Saint-Martin, in January 2026.

Mussington thanked the technicians involved, the legal services of the Collectivité, the SDIS of Guadeloupe, the prefectural services and the central fire services of the State, who worked hand-in-hand on this project.

The new STIS will be operational in 2026.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/medals-awarded-at-fire-brigade-hq-in-la-savane