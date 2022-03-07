Mediation team arrives in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: PLP Island Councilwoman Rechelline Leerdam, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles Suzie Romer, lawyer and former Ombudsman of Curaçao Alba Martijn, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles Maria Liberia-Peters and Government Commissioner Alida Francis.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A three-person mediation team arrived in St. Eustatius on Sunday evening to mediate between the Island Council and the Government Commissioners.

The mediation process became necessary following an acrimonious meeting of the Island Council on December 23, 2021, which led members of the Island Council to table a motion calling for immediate mediation between parties.

Both parties have agreed to not publicly communicate on the mediation process while it is ongoing.

The mediators who arrived on the island are Maria Liberia-Peters and Suzie Romer, both former Prime Ministers of the former Netherlands Antilles, and lawyer and former Ombudsman of Curaçao Alba Martijn, who will provide administrative support throughout the mediation process.

Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Progressive Labour Party (PLP) Island Councilmember Rechelline Leerdam were present to welcome the visiting delegation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mediation-team-arrives-in-statia-2