Medical Center postpones elective admissions Medical/Surgical Dept. | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–In light of the increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country and the prevalence of the highly contagious Delta variant, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has postponed all non-urgent and elective admissions to the Medical/Surgical Department effective immediately.

Patients whose appointments have been postponed will be contacted by the hospital ahead of their scheduled appointment date and time.

Appointments at SMMC’s other Inpatient Departments (Obstetrics/Gynaecology and Paediatrics) and the Outpatient Department (Policlinics) will continue as planned. Patients visiting SMMC are asked to ensure that they fill out the COVID-19 screening questions truthfully, that their masks are worn correctly and that social-distancing rules and guidelines are adhered to. Only persons with appointments may be allowed to enter the building with the exception of minors and medically indicated companions. Persons who refuse to comply or cooperate may be kindly asked to leave the premises.

SMMC reminded that patient visiting hours have been suspended. Persons with friends or family admitted to SMMC are asked to make use of text messages, and phone and video calls where possible to keep in touch with their loved ones.

Persons wishing to receive an update on a patient must contact the patient’s emergency contact (which is typically a spouse or immediate family member) as SMMC does not provide patient information to third parties in an effort to protect and uphold patient confidentiality and their patients’ right to privacy.

SMMC apologized for any inconvenience this may cause and thanked the public for their cooperation as they provide quality care close to home, while keeping their staff and patients safe.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/medical-center-postpones-elective-admissions-medical-surgical-dept